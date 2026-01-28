SIFFCY 2026 Opens with Strong Call for Rights-Based Inclusion Through Cinema

“Inclusion is not a matter of charity or compassion; it is a matter of rights.” With this powerful message, Smt. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), inaugurated the 12th edition of the Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) at the PHD Chamber of Commerce, New Delhi, setting a compelling rights-based tone for one of India’s most influential children’s film festivals.

Addressing policymakers, diplomats, filmmakers, educators and young audiences, Smt. Nanda called for a deeper understanding of inclusion—one that goes beyond ramps and compliance to transforming mindsets, attitudes and social behaviour. She highlighted that India is home to 2.68 crore persons with disabilities, a figure widely considered underestimated, and pointed out that nearly 80 lakh children with disabilities remain among the most excluded, often denied education, public spaces and cultural participation.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in Vikash Kumar vs UPSC (2021), she stressed that reasonable accommodation is a constitutional obligation, and denial of such support—whether extra time for children with dyslexia or school admissions for children with autism—amounts to discrimination, not administrative difficulty.

Cinema as a Catalyst for Social Change

Drawing from her own experience as a District Magistrate, Smt. Nanda underscored that true inclusion cannot be mandated by orders alone. Recalling instances of inaccessible infrastructure rendered meaningless by locked toilets and ramps leading to storage rooms, she emphasised the need to move from tolerance to acceptance—and from acceptance to celebration.

She described cinema as a uniquely powerful medium to build empathy, especially when children with disabilities are portrayed not as objects of pity or inspiration, but as complete human beings. Citing Little Big Dreams, a film created by children with special needs from Ladakh, she said inclusion becomes real when children are empowered to tell their own stories and assert their creative agency.

Global Voices, Shared Values

Adding an international dimension, Mr. Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador of Finland, spoke about cinema’s power to connect cultures and generations. Reaffirming Finland’s long-standing partnership with SIFFCY, he introduced a selection of Finnish short films and announced the special screening of the iconic Moomins at SIFFCY for the first time, as part of their 80th anniversary celebrations.

Ms. Marje Luup, Ambassador of Estonia, described SIFFCY as a landmark platform in India’s children’s cinema ecosystem. Highlighting Estonia’s participation with six short films made by children—including Ukrainian refugee children—she said the festival strengthens people-to-people connections and deepens cross-cultural understanding through creative exchange.

Shaping Empathy from Childhood

Reinforcing the festival’s vision, Santanu Mishra, Chairman, SIFFCY and Co-founder, Smile Foundation, said childhood is the most decisive phase for nurturing empathy and social consciousness, and cinema plays a gentle yet transformative role in shaping compassionate worldviews. Jitendra Mishra, Festival Director, SIFFCY and President, CIFEJ UNICEF (2025–27), noted that the festival offers a shared cultural space where young audiences engage with diverse global stories and aspirations.

About SIFFCY 2026

The 12th Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) is being held from 28 January to 3 February 2026, celebrating Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility through cinema. Organised by Smile Foundation in partnership with DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the Delegation of the European Union to India, the festival is conducted in a hybrid format.

SIFFCY 2026 features:

150+ films from over 35 countries

Special focus on Poland and The Netherlands

Screenings, workshops, panel discussions and award ceremonies at PHD House, New Delhi

Outreach screenings across 100+ locations nationwide

A secure, geo-blocked virtual platform for wider access

Remaining non-profit, non-ticketed and fully accessible, the festival also presents prestigious honours including the ECFA Award, CIFEJ Award and FCCI Award.

Call to Action: Watch, Reflect, Participate

SIFFCY 2026 invites educators, parents, policymakers and young viewers to engage with cinema that challenges stereotypes, amplifies unheard voices and builds a more inclusive future—where every child is seen, heard and celebrated.