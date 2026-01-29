Left Menu

Maha Jathara: A Triumph of Tribal Spirit Celebrating Sammakka-Saralamma

The 'Maha Jathara', one of the world's largest Adivasi spiritual gatherings, is underway in Medaram, India. Tributes are paid to tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, with millions concluding a traditional bath in Jampanna Vagu. This festival commemorates their revolt against tax impositions during the Kakatiya dynasty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mulugu | Updated: 29-01-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 08:39 IST
The 'Maha Jathara', a four-day spiritual congregation dedicated to tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, commenced at Medaram, witnessing an influx of three crore devotees this year.

The event venerates the deity's resistance against the 12th-century Kakatiya rulers, who imposed taxes during a drought. Devotees participate in traditional rituals and holy baths at Jampanna Vagu rivulet.

State authorities prepared extensively for the festival, investing approximately Rs 150 crore in infrastructure and services. Emphasizing eco-friendly practices, the government also leveraged digital tools for event coordination and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

