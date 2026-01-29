Mayilaa Shines: Newton Cinema's Groundbreaking Film Debuts at IFFR

Newton Cinema's latest feature film, 'Mayilaa', directed by Semmalar Annam, has been officially selected for the Bright Future section at the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). This acknowledgment signifies the festival's dedication to unearthing new talents from across the globe.

'Mayilaa', presented by filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, delves into the intricate lives of working women, offering a vivid depiction of their challenges and perspectives. Ranjith praises the film's honest cinematic approach, applauding Annam's depiction of women's realities with natural nuance, as well as the compelling performances by actors Melody and Sudar.

The film underscores Newton Cinema's mission of supporting filmmakers with a transformative outlook, creating content that speaks to a global audience while highlighting underrepresented narratives. The involvement of talented professionals like Vinoth Janakiraman, A. Sreekar Prasad, and Anand Krishnamoorthi further enriches the film's immersive storytelling experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)