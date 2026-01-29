Left Menu

Mayilaa Shines: Newton Cinema's Groundbreaking Film Debuts at IFFR

Newton Cinema's film 'Mayilaa', directed by Semmalar Annam, has been chosen for the Bright Future section at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). The film portrays working women’s lives with authentic storytelling. Its selection underscores Newton Cinema’s commitment to original voices and socially relevant cinema with a global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rotterdam | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:03 IST
Mayilaa Shines: Newton Cinema's Groundbreaking Film Debuts at IFFR
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Newton Cinema's latest feature film, 'Mayilaa', directed by Semmalar Annam, has been officially selected for the Bright Future section at the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). This acknowledgment signifies the festival's dedication to unearthing new talents from across the globe.

'Mayilaa', presented by filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, delves into the intricate lives of working women, offering a vivid depiction of their challenges and perspectives. Ranjith praises the film's honest cinematic approach, applauding Annam's depiction of women's realities with natural nuance, as well as the compelling performances by actors Melody and Sudar.

The film underscores Newton Cinema's mission of supporting filmmakers with a transformative outlook, creating content that speaks to a global audience while highlighting underrepresented narratives. The involvement of talented professionals like Vinoth Janakiraman, A. Sreekar Prasad, and Anand Krishnamoorthi further enriches the film's immersive storytelling experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026