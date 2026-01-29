Celebrating Women's Sensibility: Bengaluru International Film Festival Inaugurated

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially opened the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival, hosting a vibrant 'World Music Celebration' led by violinist Jyotsna Srikanth.

Special guests, including actors Prakash Raj and Rukmini Vasanth, attended the event, marking the festival's commencement with screenings set to occur at various venues.

This year's theme, 'Women's Sensibility, the Voice of Equality,' draws inspiration from a line by poet G S Shivarudrappa, promoting gender equality through art. Over 225 films from around the globe will be showcased until February 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)