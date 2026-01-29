Left Menu

Celebrating Women's Sensibility: Bengaluru International Film Festival Inaugurated

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival, featuring a blend of world music and cinema. The festival, themed 'Women's Sensibility, the Voice of Equality,' runs until February 6, showcasing 225 films from 65 countries, including competitions and retrospectives.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially opened the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival, hosting a vibrant 'World Music Celebration' led by violinist Jyotsna Srikanth.

Special guests, including actors Prakash Raj and Rukmini Vasanth, attended the event, marking the festival's commencement with screenings set to occur at various venues.

This year's theme, 'Women's Sensibility, the Voice of Equality,' draws inspiration from a line by poet G S Shivarudrappa, promoting gender equality through art. Over 225 films from around the globe will be showcased until February 6.

