Nomads Unite: Celebrating Motorcycling Heritage and Community

On January 26, 2026, Classic Legends marked Republic Day by uniting motorcycle enthusiasts under the banner of 'Nomads'. This new community page connects riders of Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA, reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity synonymous with India's national celebrations.

Riders from across India participated in the Republic Day rides, joining diverse riding communities from Jammu to Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to Manipur. This event brought together more than 2,000 riders from over 20 independent communities and 150 dealership-led groups, celebrating their shared passion.

Co-founder Anupam Thareja emphasized the importance of this initiative in creating a deeper sense of belonging among riders. The Nomads platform aims to sustain this momentum, enabling riders to more easily connect and celebrate their love for motorcycling beyond community rides.

(With inputs from agencies.)