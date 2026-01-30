Left Menu

Wanted robbery accused injured in encounter in UP's Meerut, accomplice held

A robbery accused was injured in a police encounter and his accomplice arrested in Meerut district, police said on Friday. Police said the two were wanted in connection with a robbery in Mundali village on the intervening night of January 20 and 21, during which cash and jewellery were looted.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 30-01-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 09:48 IST
Wanted robbery accused injured in encounter in UP's Meerut, accomplice held
  • Country:
  • India

A robbery accused was injured in a police encounter and his accomplice arrested in Meerut district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night when the Kithore police team came under fire during a checking drive, following which the police retaliated in self-defence, injuring one of the accused, officials said. The injured man was admitted to a hospital, while his associate was nabbed from the spot, they said. Police said the two were wanted in connection with a robbery in Mundali village on the intervening night of January 20 and 21, during which cash and jewellery were looted. A case was registered at Mundali police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police recovered Rs 30,000 in cash, a motorcycle, a country-made pistol and cartridges from the accused. The injured accused was identified as Mohsin of Ghaziabad, while the arrested man was identified as Saqib alias Anda of Meerut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Village-Based Solution for Indonesia’s Growing Long-Term Care Challenge

How Rising Heat and Air Pollution Are Reshaping Climate Risk Across Asian Societies

From Convergence to Discontent: How Lagging Regions Are Testing the EU Social Model

Why Greece’s Schools Are Struggling to Turn Big Reforms into Better Learning Results

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026