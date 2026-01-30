Wanted robbery accused injured in encounter in UP's Meerut, accomplice held

A robbery accused was injured in a police encounter and his accomplice arrested in Meerut district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night when the Kithore police team came under fire during a checking drive, following which the police retaliated in self-defence, injuring one of the accused, officials said. The injured man was admitted to a hospital, while his associate was nabbed from the spot, they said. Police said the two were wanted in connection with a robbery in Mundali village on the intervening night of January 20 and 21, during which cash and jewellery were looted. A case was registered at Mundali police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police recovered Rs 30,000 in cash, a motorcycle, a country-made pistol and cartridges from the accused. The injured accused was identified as Mohsin of Ghaziabad, while the arrested man was identified as Saqib alias Anda of Meerut.

