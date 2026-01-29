Swiss Politician Sparks Outrage with Sport Pistol Stunt

A Swiss politician, Sanija Ameti, was convicted for shooting a sport pistol at an auction poster of a renowned 14th-century painting, "Madonna with Child and the Archangel Michael," and sharing the damage on Instagram.

The Zurich district court handed her a suspended fine for disturbing religious freedom, totaling 3,000 Swiss francs, along with a 500-franc penalty. Despite prosecutors seeking a larger penalty, the court settled on a reduced sentence after Ameti's apology.

The incident sparked public and religious outrage, with even Catholic Church leaders expressing initial condemnation, though later forgiveness. Meanwhile, Ameti lost her job in public relations amid the uproar.

