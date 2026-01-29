Varun Dhawan Battles On: 'Border 2' Triumph Amid Injury
Actor Varun Dhawan revealed a behind-the-scenes ordeal from 'Border 2', where he sustained a hairline fracture on his tailbone during filming. Despite this setback, Dhawan expressed gratitude to his team for their support, as the film, a sequel to the 1997 hit, amasses over Rs 200 crore at the box office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor Varun Dhawan recently gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of 'Border 2', revealing an incident where he sustained a hairline fracture on his tailbone.
The film, featuring stars like Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh, has grossed over Rs 200 crore since its January 23 release.
Despite his injury, Dhawan praised his team for their support, allowing him to continue filming.