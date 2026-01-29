Left Menu

Ilaiyaraaja: The Unstoppable Maestro

Legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja, celebrated for composing music for 1,541 films, claims he continuously seeks new musical knowledge. Honored with the Padmapani Award at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival, Ilaiyaraaja emphasized the emotional depth of live orchestration over electronic production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:04 IST
Ilaiyaraaja: The Unstoppable Maestro
Ilaiyaraaja

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, renowned for his contribution to over 1,541 film soundtracks, humbly claims a perpetual quest for musical understanding fuels his creativity. Speaking at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival, where he received the prestigious Padmapani Award, he emphasized the irreplaceable emotional resonance achieved through live orchestration.

Ilaiyaraaja expressed his views on the transformation within the music industry, contrasting the current ease of electronic music production with the raw, emotive power of live instrumentation that defined his early career. Despite technological advancements, the octogenarian maestro remains committed to authentic soundscapes.

The festival, held at the MGM campus in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, also paid homage to the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Esteemed figures such as AIFF Chairperson Nandkishore Kagliwal and Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty joined in honoring Ilaiyaraaja's enduring legacy and contributions to music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026