Ilaiyaraaja: The Unstoppable Maestro

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, renowned for his contribution to over 1,541 film soundtracks, humbly claims a perpetual quest for musical understanding fuels his creativity. Speaking at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival, where he received the prestigious Padmapani Award, he emphasized the irreplaceable emotional resonance achieved through live orchestration.

Ilaiyaraaja expressed his views on the transformation within the music industry, contrasting the current ease of electronic music production with the raw, emotive power of live instrumentation that defined his early career. Despite technological advancements, the octogenarian maestro remains committed to authentic soundscapes.

The festival, held at the MGM campus in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, also paid homage to the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Esteemed figures such as AIFF Chairperson Nandkishore Kagliwal and Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty joined in honoring Ilaiyaraaja's enduring legacy and contributions to music.

