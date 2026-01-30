Ukraine will be technically ready to join EU in 2027, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine will be technically ready ‌to join the European Union in 2027, ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, adding that securing 'fast track' accession to the bloc ​was an important part of ‍security guarantees after the war with Russia ends.

"Technically, we will be ⁠ready ‌in ⁠2027," Zelenskiy told reporters in remarks released ‍by his office on Friday, ​adding that by the end of ⁠2026 Ukraine will have implemented the ⁠main steps required for membership.

"I would like Ukraine to receive ⁠a clear timeline," he said, adding ⁠that ‌his government was committed to the necessary reforms.

