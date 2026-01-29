Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu's Visit Leads to Temporary Closure of Similipal National Park

Temporary visitor restrictions have been implemented at Similipal National Park in Odisha due to President Droupadi Murmu's six-day visit to the state. Certain roads and tourism zones will close from February 4-6. The President's itinerary includes visits to key locations and participation in cultural events.

Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district is set to temporarily close certain tourism zones due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit as part of her six-day tour of the state.

The restrictions, effective from February 4 to February 6, involve closing routes leading to the park, affecting popular tourist zones such as Kalikaprasad gate and Gudgudia.

The schedule includes her participation in cultural programs, temple visits, and a university convocation, highlighting the importance of her tour for Odisha's administrative and cultural landscape.

