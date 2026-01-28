PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the Annual NCC PM Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi, on the occasion of NCC Day, reaffirming the central role of India’s youth in nation-building, national security and global leadership. The event showcased coordinated performances by NCC and NSS cadets, tableau artists, National Rangshala companions, and youth participants from across India and friendly foreign nations.

At the outset, the Prime Minister expressed deep grief over the tragic plane crash in Maharashtra earlier today, which claimed the lives of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji and others. Remembering Ajit Pawar ji’s contributions to Maharashtra and rural development, Shri Modi conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said the nation stands united with them in this moment of sorrow.

Amidst condolences, the Prime Minister extended greetings to NCC cadets, noting with pride the large participation of girl cadets this year. He described NCC as a movement that shapes youth into confident, disciplined, sensitive and nation-first citizens, highlighting that the number of NCC cadets has grown from 14 lakh to 20 lakh, with significant expansion in border and coastal regions.

Youth, Heritage and National Pride

Shri Modi said NCC has become a platform where young Indians live their heritage with pride, citing nationwide celebrations of 150 years of “Vande Mataram”. He highlighted initiatives such as the Paramveer Sagar Yatra, the naming of Andaman and Nicobar islands after Paramveer Chakra awardees, and cultural celebrations in Lakshadweep, where cadets connected patriotism with nature and heritage.

He also praised NCC cycle rallies and outreach programmes that brought history alive—celebrating the valour of Bajirao Peshwa, Lachit Borphukan, and Bhagwan Birsa Munda—and congratulated cadets honoured during the ceremony.

Youth at the Centre of India’s Global Rise

Recalling his Red Fort address, the Prime Minister said this is “the right time, the best time” for India’s youth, as global opportunities are expanding rapidly. He cited India’s Free Trade Agreements—including the recent landmark agreement with the European Union, described globally as the “Mother of All Deals”—as major enablers of youth aspirations.

Shri Modi noted that the India–EU FTA spans 27 countries, representing one-fourth of global GDP and one-third of world trade, and will unlock unprecedented opportunities for startups, MSMEs, artisans, weavers, creative industries, IT professionals and researchers. With tariffs on over 99 percent of Indian exports being eliminated or reduced, he said the agreement strengthens Atmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of “Make in India, Make for the World.”

He added that the FTA will boost investment in manufacturing, electronics, chemicals, pharma, while creating assured markets for agriculture, food processing and fisheries, opening new employment avenues for rural youth, farmers and fishermen.

Indian Youth: Skills, Values and Trust of the World

The Prime Minister said the world places immense trust in Indian youth because of their skills, professionalism and values—democracy, diversity and the belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He noted that Indian doctors, engineers, teachers and professionals have built institutions and infrastructure across continents, while youth at home are driving revolutions in IT, startups, space, digital technology and innovation.

National Security, Technology and “Nation First”

Lauding the Operation Sindoor tableau, Shri Modi praised NCC cadets for supporting the armed forces during critical moments—through blood donation camps, first aid services and logistical support. He said modern warfare is fought not only with weapons but also with code, cloud and technology, and urged tech-savvy youth to seize new opportunities in defence innovation, AI, drones and startups, which are strengthening India’s security with indigenous solutions.

Civic Duty, Democracy and Social Responsibility

Highlighting National Voters’ Day (25 January), the Prime Minister proposed a new tradition where NCC, NSS and My Young India jointly honour first-time voters each year, reinforcing democratic responsibility among youth. He emphasised that a developed India depends not only on economic growth but also on citizens’ conduct and civic duties.

Citing the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Shri Modi appealed to youth to dedicate at least one hour every week to cleanliness drives. He also appreciated NCC’s contribution to the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, under which nearly 8 lakh trees have been planted.

Fitness, Health and Future Readiness

The Prime Minister stressed that fitness must become a lifestyle, not a routine, praising NCC cadets for advancing the Fit India Movement and excelling in sports. He expressed concern over rising obesity among youth, urging reduced oil consumption and disciplined lifestyles to prevent lifestyle diseases.

Concluding his address, Shri Modi said NCC instils responsibility, resilience and values that shape better citizens. He expressed confidence that today’s cadets will succeed in every test of life and continue contributing to the building of a developed, strong and values-driven India.

Union Ministers Shri Rajnath Singh, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Shri Sanjay Seth, along with other dignitaries, were present at the rally.