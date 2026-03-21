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Dollar Faces Weekly Decline Amid Global Rate Movements

The dollar, despite gains on Friday, is on track for a weekly decline amid global rate adjustments. Rising energy prices and geopolitical tensions are reshaping investor expectations. While the Federal Reserve shows reluctance for rate cuts, other banks maintain a hawkish stance, influenced by geopolitical events impacting energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 02:19 IST
Dollar Faces Weekly Decline Amid Global Rate Movements
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Despite a late-week rally, the dollar is poised for a weekly decline against major currencies as global interest rate strategies pivot amid rising energy costs. Investors have adjusted their expectations concerning Federal Reserve rate cuts due to inflation risks and geopolitical tensions.

The euro, yen, and other major currencies have made gains against the dollar, driven by Central Banks' responses to the Middle Eastern conflict, which has disrupted fuel supplies. The yen, despite recent drops, is expected to see a slight weekly increase.

Among others, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan have signaled future rate hikes, while the Federal Reserve has refrained from adjusting rates, despite escalating energy prices following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

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