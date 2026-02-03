Left Menu

Netflix Teams Up with BTS for Documentary and Live Concert Stream

Netflix announces a partnership with K-pop sensation BTS, releasing a documentary titled 'BTS: THE RETURN' and live streaming their concert from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21. The documentary premiering on March 27 will detail the making of their comeback album 'Arirang', slated for release on March 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:21 IST
Netflix Teams Up with BTS for Documentary and Live Concert Stream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement, Netflix revealed its collaboration with global K-pop phenomenon BTS, with plans to release a film titled 'BTS: THE RETURN' and live stream the band's concert.

The concert, set to take place at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21, marks the band's return after their 2022 hiatus.

This exclusive partnership will also see the release of a documentary on March 27, diving into the creation of BTS's comeback album 'Arirang', which drops on March 20.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026