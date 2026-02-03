Netflix Teams Up with BTS for Documentary and Live Concert Stream

In a major announcement, Netflix revealed its collaboration with global K-pop phenomenon BTS, with plans to release a film titled 'BTS: THE RETURN' and live stream the band's concert.

The concert, set to take place at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21, marks the band's return after their 2022 hiatus.

This exclusive partnership will also see the release of a documentary on March 27, diving into the creation of BTS's comeback album 'Arirang', which drops on March 20.