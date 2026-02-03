Left Menu

The Melodic Legacy: Remembering S P Venkatesh's Influence on Kerala's Cultural Soundscape

Kerala's music and film communities, along with political leaders, mourned the loss of music director S P Venkatesh. At 70, Venkatesh left behind a legacy that shaped Malayalam cinema. His timeless compositions continue to resonate with music lovers, cementing his role as an influential figure in Kerala's cultural fabric.

The death of acclaimed music director S P Venkatesh has brought together Kerala's music, film, and political communities in mourning. Venkatesh, who passed away at 70, was a pivotal figure in Malayalam cinema.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called his death an irreparable cultural loss, highlighting his timeless songs that remain etched in the memory of Keralites. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan lauded Venkatesh for ushering in a golden era of music with compositions that defined a generation.

Artists like singer Sujatha Mohan and director Jayaraj paid tribute, celebrating his contribution to films like 'Johnny Walker' and 'Highway.' Playback singer M G Sreekumar expressed gratitude for their collaboration, underscoring Venkatesh's enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

