The Melodic Legacy: Remembering S P Venkatesh's Influence on Kerala's Cultural Soundscape

The death of acclaimed music director S P Venkatesh has brought together Kerala's music, film, and political communities in mourning. Venkatesh, who passed away at 70, was a pivotal figure in Malayalam cinema.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called his death an irreparable cultural loss, highlighting his timeless songs that remain etched in the memory of Keralites. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan lauded Venkatesh for ushering in a golden era of music with compositions that defined a generation.

Artists like singer Sujatha Mohan and director Jayaraj paid tribute, celebrating his contribution to films like 'Johnny Walker' and 'Highway.' Playback singer M G Sreekumar expressed gratitude for their collaboration, underscoring Venkatesh's enduring influence.

