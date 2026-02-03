Arjun Kapoor's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mother on Her 62nd Birthday
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birthday, expressing resilience amid life's challenges. Sharing an emotional Instagram post, he emphasized her teachings of grace and dignity. Users urged online trolls to consider the impact on his mental health.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on what would have been her 62nd birthday, expressing his resolve against the adversities he faces in life.
Through a heartfelt Instagram post, Arjun shared how his mother's lessons of strength and dignity continue to inspire him amidst ongoing online trolling.
Arjun's message resonated with many, prompting users to implore internet trolls to consider the harm they cause and to cease their attacks on the actor's personal and professional struggles.
(With inputs from agencies.)