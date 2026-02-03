Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mother on Her 62nd Birthday

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birthday, expressing resilience amid life's challenges. Sharing an emotional Instagram post, he emphasized her teachings of grace and dignity. Users urged online trolls to consider the impact on his mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:53 IST
Arjun Kapoor's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mother on Her 62nd Birthday
Arjun Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on what would have been her 62nd birthday, expressing his resolve against the adversities he faces in life.

Through a heartfelt Instagram post, Arjun shared how his mother's lessons of strength and dignity continue to inspire him amidst ongoing online trolling.

Arjun's message resonated with many, prompting users to implore internet trolls to consider the harm they cause and to cease their attacks on the actor's personal and professional struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026