'Kasoor' at 25: Shifting Bollywood's Narrative

Celebrating 25 years of its release, Lisa Ray took to social media to reflect on the cinematic impact of 'Kasoor.' The 2001 film, directed by Vikram Bhatt, challenged prevalent Bollywood norms by featuring a strong female lead in a story centered on Shekhar Saxena, played by Aftab Shivdasani, a journalist on trial for allegedly murdering his wife.

Ray shared heartfelt insights, emphasizing how 'Kasoor' diverged from mainstream Bollywood by emphasizing strong female presence and emotional depth over grandiose elements like dance numbers. Despite skepticism about its potential success, the film has persisted in cultural memory.

With a mix of suspenseful storytelling and memorable music, 'Kasoor' contributed significantly to redefining women's roles on screen. Ray credited the film's success to its authentic portrayal and the dedication of her co-star Aftab Shivdasani, director Vikram Bhatt, and the Bhatt production team.

