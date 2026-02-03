IRS Officer Moves to Mumbai Court in Defamation Suit Against Bollywood Series

The Delhi High Court has granted IRS officer Sameer Wankhede permission to move forward with his defamation lawsuit in a Mumbai court. The case involves allegations against 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' a series backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Wankhede claims the series contains defamatory content aimed at maligning him.

Justice Vikas Mahajan allowed the application for a change of venue, directing all parties to appear at the City Civil & Sessions Court in Dindoshi, Malad on February 12. The matter was transferred to Mumbai after the Delhi court expressed lack of jurisdiction due to geographical considerations.

Wankhede argues that the web series was intentionally crafted to defame him in retaliation for the high-profile 2021 drugs case involving Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son. He seeks an injunction and Rs 2 crore in damages, intended for donation to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)