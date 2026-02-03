Left Menu

IRS Officer Moves to Mumbai Court in Defamation Suit Against Bollywood Series

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has been permitted by the Delhi High Court to pursue a defamation lawsuit in Mumbai. The case is against the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies. Wankhede claims the series is defamatory, targeting him over Aryan Khan's 2021 case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:33 IST
Sameer Wankhede
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted IRS officer Sameer Wankhede permission to move forward with his defamation lawsuit in a Mumbai court. The case involves allegations against 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' a series backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Wankhede claims the series contains defamatory content aimed at maligning him.

Justice Vikas Mahajan allowed the application for a change of venue, directing all parties to appear at the City Civil & Sessions Court in Dindoshi, Malad on February 12. The matter was transferred to Mumbai after the Delhi court expressed lack of jurisdiction due to geographical considerations.

Wankhede argues that the web series was intentionally crafted to defame him in retaliation for the high-profile 2021 drugs case involving Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son. He seeks an injunction and Rs 2 crore in damages, intended for donation to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

