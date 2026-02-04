Behind the Spotlight: Unveiling 'The Wives'

Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, celebrated for his National Award-winning films, has officially concluded the shoot of his highly anticipated project, 'The Wives'.

Featuring a stellar cast including Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, and Regina Cassandra, the film is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures. 'The Wives' promises to explore the intricate personal lives often overshadowed by public fame, offering a narrative rich with themes of ambition, insecurity, and emotional survival.

Producer Pranav Jain remarked on the collaboration, praising Bhandarkar's unique ability to weave complex, relatable human stories. With its bold and thought-provoking content, 'The Wives' aims to resonate deeply with fans of meaningful cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)