Behind the Spotlight: Unveiling 'The Wives'

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has completed filming his latest project, 'The Wives'. Starring Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, and others, the film will delve into the personal lives overshadowed by fame. Exploring themes of relationships, ambition, and emotional survival, it's set to captivate audiences with its depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, celebrated for his National Award-winning films, has officially concluded the shoot of his highly anticipated project, 'The Wives'.

Featuring a stellar cast including Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, and Regina Cassandra, the film is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures. 'The Wives' promises to explore the intricate personal lives often overshadowed by public fame, offering a narrative rich with themes of ambition, insecurity, and emotional survival.

Producer Pranav Jain remarked on the collaboration, praising Bhandarkar's unique ability to weave complex, relatable human stories. With its bold and thought-provoking content, 'The Wives' aims to resonate deeply with fans of meaningful cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

