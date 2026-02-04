SABIC Showcases Innovative Material Solutions at PlastIndia 2026

SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals, is poised to take center stage at PlastIndia 2026, presenting its trailblazing material solutions crafted for India's booming economy. The event, themed 'Shaping Tomorrow Together', will spotlight SABIC's commitment to electrification and renewable energy adoption across various sectors.

Visitors will witness firsthand SABIC's strategy of close collaboration with customers, enabling the development of future-focused solutions tailored to evolving industry needs. Exhibitions will illustrate how SABIC's materials science drives advances in electrification, lightweighting, and infrastructure, enhancing performance and sustainability.

In his statement, Sami Al-Osaimi, Executive Vice President, Polymers SBU at SABIC, emphasized the importance of strategic alliances in India for fostering sustainable growth. Through its four experiential pillars—MOVE, BUILD, POWER, and CARE—SABIC seeks to enhance industry standards and application-level advantages, from automotive innovations to resilient infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions.