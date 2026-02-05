Left Menu

Prince Andrew's Sudden Move: A Royal Residence Shake-Up Amid Scandal

Former Prince Andrew vacates Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle earlier than planned amid renewed scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein. New police investigations and leaked documents complicate his position, prompting an unexpected move to Sandringham estate. The uproar ignites discussions over royal privileges and property management by the Crown Estate.

Former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has vacated his longtime home near Windsor Castle earlier than anticipated. This follows the latest release of documents from the US investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, which renewed scrutiny over his links with the convicted sex offender, sparking fresh controversy.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, has relocated to Sandringham estate in eastern England, residing temporarily at Wood Farm Cottage as his permanent residence undergoes repairs. This move was initially announced in October when Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles, but it was previously anticipated he would remain at Royal Lodge until spring.

The expedited relocation coincides with Thames Valley Police launching an investigation into allegations involving Epstein flying a second woman to Britain to have sex with Mountbatten-Windsor. Mountbatten-Windsor denies any wrongdoing, and while recent document releases feature him prominently, they reflect Epstein's extensive network.

