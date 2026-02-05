Tensions Flare: Treasury Secretary Bessent Clashes with Democrats

In an unusually heated session, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent faced off with Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday during a House Financial Services Committee hearing. The clashes, centering on fiscal policy and the Trump family's business dealings, resulted in a series of fiery exchanges that disrupted the typically calm proceedings.

The hearing featured several tense moments, with derogatory comments exchanged between Bessent and Democrats like Rep Sylvia Garcia and Rep Gregory Meeks. The Treasury Secretary's confrontational approach marks a departure from the traditionally neutral stance of his role, reflecting a broader shift in political decorum.

Graham Steele, a former assistant secretary, commented on Bessent's unusual performance, noting the Treasury's typical detachment from political sparring. The exchanges highlight the fraught political atmosphere and Bessent's outspoken defense of the Trump administration's fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)