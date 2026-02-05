Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Treasury Secretary Bessent Clashes with Democrats

In a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exchanged sharp insults with Democratic lawmakers over issues including fiscal policy and the Trump family's business dealings. The heated exchanges deviated from the usually subdued nature of such gatherings, reflecting current political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 07:59 IST
Tensions Flare: Treasury Secretary Bessent Clashes with Democrats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unusually heated session, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent faced off with Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday during a House Financial Services Committee hearing. The clashes, centering on fiscal policy and the Trump family's business dealings, resulted in a series of fiery exchanges that disrupted the typically calm proceedings.

The hearing featured several tense moments, with derogatory comments exchanged between Bessent and Democrats like Rep Sylvia Garcia and Rep Gregory Meeks. The Treasury Secretary's confrontational approach marks a departure from the traditionally neutral stance of his role, reflecting a broader shift in political decorum.

Graham Steele, a former assistant secretary, commented on Bessent's unusual performance, noting the Treasury's typical detachment from political sparring. The exchanges highlight the fraught political atmosphere and Bessent's outspoken defense of the Trump administration's fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

 India
2
UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

 Global
3
Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

 Saudi Arabia
4
India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026