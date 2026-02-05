Grace Lillian Lee: Weaving Ancestry into Fashion at the India Art Fair

Grace Lillian Lee, a renowned Australian First Nations artist and designer, is enthralling audiences at the India Art Fair 2026 with her mesmerizing work, 'Winds of Guardians'. This piece is both a tribute to her ancestors and a dynamic dialogue between art and fashion. Her appearance at the event, co-hosted by the Australian High Commission, highlights her rich cultural heritage and advocacy for cultural preservation.

Lee's artistic practice delves into themes such as identity, ancestral roots, and sustainability, drawing inspiration from her Torres Strait Island lineage. The installation 'Winds of Guardians' features four structural forms named 'North Winds, South Winds, East Winds, and West Winds', crafted using traditional materials and techniques passed down through generations.

Lee emphasizes the synergy between art and fashion, aiming to foster a deeper appreciation for indigenous culture. Her work not only strengthens cultural pride but also paves the way for future collaborations and cultural exchanges. As the founder of First Nations Fashion + Design, she continues to empower indigenous creatives in the fashion industry.

