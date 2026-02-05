Left Menu

Step into 'The Messi Experience': An Immersive Tour through a Football Legend's Life

The Messi Experience World Tour, an interactive exhibition, traces the life and career of football legend Lionel Messi. Premiering in Mumbai and Bengaluru in 2024, it offers fans a multisensory journey, showcasing pivotal moments in Messi's career using AI, immersive environments, and exclusive content.

The Messi Experience World Tour, an interactive exhibition celebrating the life and career of football legend Lionel Messi, is set to captivate fans in Mumbai and Bengaluru. This unique showcase will debut in Mumbai on March 20 and subsequently enchant Bengaluru audiences from June 19, 2024.

Produced by BookMyShow Live, the exhibition offers visitors a rare opportunity to relive defining moments in Messi's journey from his early days in Rosario to his triumphant FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar. This 75-minute experience is divided into nine themed zones, featuring cutting-edge artificial intelligence, immersive environments, and never-before-seen content.

Fans will not only "train like Lionel Messi" but also step into recreated match moments and exclusive personal stories that shaped his illustrious career. An official merchandise store and fan activation zone are also part of this engaging presentation, appealing to both longtime followers and new admirers of the football icon.

