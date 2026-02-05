Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia Create Magic in Upcoming Film 'Vvan'

In an exciting development for Bollywood enthusiasts, 2026 sees the on-screen pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the forthcoming film 'Vvan'. A recently revealed behind-the-scenes picture from the set hints at the charming chemistry between the two stars, with Tamannaah seen blushing while seated on a scooter as Sidharth gazes affectionately at her.

'Vvan' is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF and 11.11 Production and is set to enchant audiences this year. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by both Deepak Mishra and Kumar, the film's production boasts an impressive lineup including DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand and producers Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari.

Set in Central India's mystical heartlands, the film delves into Indian folklore and promises a captivating cinematic experience filled with ancient legends, hidden temples, and nature's deep-seated secrets, as stated by its creators. The enchanting narrative of 'Vvan' aims to captivate the audience with its blend of adventure and mythology.

(With inputs from agencies.)