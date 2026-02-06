Controversy Erupts Over Netflix's 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

Netflix's latest film, 'Ghooskhor Pandat', is at the center of a storm due to its controversial title, sparking allegations of caste insensitivity and leading to significant backlash. The film's creators, Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey, have responded by retracting promotional materials.

An FIR was filed against the film's director in Uttar Pradesh, while the NHRC issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Critics, including former UP CM Mayawati, have condemned the film's title as offensive and casteist.

Despite creators' assurances that the film's storyline focuses solely on individual character flaws, the uproar highlights complex cultural sensitivities within India's cinematic landscape. Netflix has taken down the film's teaser, and the filmmakers remain committed to releasing the film with an audience-centered approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)