Tragic Loss: Rapper Lil Jon Mourns Death of Son DJ Young Slade at 27
Lil Jon's son, Nathan Smith, known as DJ Young Slade, was found dead near his home after being reported missing. The 27-year-old NYU graduate's body was recovered from a pond. Lil Jon described his son as kind and passionate. The Milton Police are treating the case as an open investigation.
Rapper Lil Jon is grieving the untimely death of his son, Nathan Smith, famously known as DJ Young Slade. The 27-year-old was discovered dead near his residence on February 6, following a missing report filed on February 3. The Milton Police confirmed the recovery of a body, believed to be Smith's, from a nearby pond.
In a poignant statement to E! News, Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan H. Smith, expressed deep sorrow for the tragic loss. "His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated," he said. Reflecting on Nathan's character, the rapper described him as immensely caring and passionate, beloved by family and friends alike.
Nathan Smith, a New York University alumnus, had forged a career as a music producer, artist, and engineer. Lil Jon expressed pride in his son's accomplishments and the love shared during their final moments together. The investigation into Nathan's disappearance remains active, with no signs of foul play detected.
