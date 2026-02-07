Left Menu

Cross Returns: Aldis Hodge Discusses Vigilante Justice and International Acclaim

The new season of 'Cross', featuring Aldis Hodge, premieres on Prime, showcases detective and forensic psychologist Cross tackling a vigilante targeting wealthy wrongdoers. Hodge discusses the show's parallels to real-life cases like Jeffrey Epstein, its international success, and working with a supportive cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The eagerly awaited new season of 'Cross,' starring Aldis Hodge as a detective and forensic psychologist, premieres on Prime this February 11. This season dives into the complex world of a vigilante targeting wealthy individuals who evade justice, drawing parallels to real-world cases such as Jeffrey Epstein.

Aldis Hodge, speaking about the show's impact and his surprise at its international appeal, notes the timing of the series aligns uncannily with current events, despite its completion in 2024. Hodge sees the series as a way to shed light on societal issues, aiming to inspire audiences to advocate for change.

The actor, renowned for embodying James Patterson's Alex Cross, shares insights into his camaraderie with fellow cast members and the challenges of filming, including physically demanding scenes. The Associated Press also delves into Hodge's personal life and future goals as he turns 40.

