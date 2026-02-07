Left Menu

Salman Khan Graces RSS's Centennial Event in Mumbai

Actor Salman Khan attended the RSS's Mumbai lecture series celebrating 100 years of the organization's journey. The event reflects on the RSS's history, societal role, and future vision. Senior leaders and public participants engage in discussions as part of the centennial celebrations.

Salman Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai witnessed a glitzy moment as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a high-security appearance at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) lecture series event. Themed '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons,' the event marks a significant milestone in the organization's history.

This two-day lecture series, initiated on February 7, 2026, at the Nehru Centre Auditorium, forms a part of the RSS's centennial commemorations. It focuses on reflecting upon the organization's evolution, its societal impact, and its aspirations for the future. Key RSS leaders are collaborating with invited speakers, offering varied insights.

The event fosters a collaborative atmosphere where members of the public join discussions, contributing to the centennial dialogue. This outreach is part of the RSS's broader engagement strategy, aiming to include diverse perspectives during this momentous anniversary.

