Tragedy of Forgotten Fishermen: A Call for Justice

The tragic story of Bhagabhai Bambhaniya, a Gujarat fisherman who died in a Pakistani jail despite completing his sentence, highlights ongoing issues with detained Indian fishermen. Peace activists urge Indian authorities to address the process delays and human rights concerns that affect over 160 fishermen currently in Pakistani jails.

Updated: 08-02-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 08:25 IST
  • India

The body of Bhagabhai Bambhaniya, a 36-year-old fisherman from Gujarat, has been repatriated to India after he died in a Pakistani jail. Despite completing his sentence three years ago, he remained incarcerated in Karachi, raising concerns about the condition and rights of numerous detained Indian fishermen.

Bambhaniya was apprehended in February 2022 while fishing in the Arabian Sea. Despite a bilateral agreement for the release of prisoners, many like him continue to face prolonged detention after serving their sentences, exacerbating humanitarian and diplomatic challenges between India and Pakistan.

Peace activists are urging the Indian government to prioritize the release of these fishermen, advocating against the violation of human rights through prolonged detentions. Currently, 198 Indian fishermen are still held in Karachi, with over 160 having already completed their sentences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

