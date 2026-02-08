Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Vision: North Korea's Political Conference and Global Alliances

North Korea will hold a major political conference later this month, where leader Kim Jong Un is set to discuss his policy roadmap for the next five years. This gathering comes amid North Korea's expanded military capabilities and closer ties with Moscow and Beijing, while maintaining an adversarial stance towards the US and South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-02-2026 08:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 08:27 IST
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Vision: North Korea's Political Conference and Global Alliances
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea is poised to host a significant political conference later this month, as announced by state media on Sunday. Leader Kim Jong Un will present his foreign and domestic policies for the upcoming five years during the ruling Workers' Party congress.

The event follows a period of accelerated nuclear development and enhanced relations with Moscow due to the Ukraine war, intensifying tensions with the US and South Korea. Recent inspections of military sites by Kim underscore a strategic focus on bolstering military might, while maintaining economic fortitude through self-reliance.

Analysts suggest that strengthened alliances with Russia and China may also feature prominently at the congress, despite Kim's dismissive approach towards resuming dialogues with the US. Ties with Beijing, in particular, are speculated to boost North Korea's economic conditions, amid increasing arms exports to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mundra Port Sets New Records in Automobile and Liquid Cargo Handling

Mundra Port Sets New Records in Automobile and Liquid Cargo Handling

 India
2
Takaichi's Bold Gambit: Japan's Parliamentary Elections and the Conservative Surge

Takaichi's Bold Gambit: Japan's Parliamentary Elections and the Conservative...

 Japan
3
Stalled Rail Projects Worry Tamil Nadu's CM

Stalled Rail Projects Worry Tamil Nadu's CM

 India
4
Automakers Brace for Price Hikes Amid Soaring Commodity Costs

Automakers Brace for Price Hikes Amid Soaring Commodity Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026