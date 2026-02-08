Kim Jong Un's Strategic Vision: North Korea's Political Conference and Global Alliances
North Korea will hold a major political conference later this month, where leader Kim Jong Un is set to discuss his policy roadmap for the next five years. This gathering comes amid North Korea's expanded military capabilities and closer ties with Moscow and Beijing, while maintaining an adversarial stance towards the US and South Korea.
- South Korea
North Korea is poised to host a significant political conference later this month, as announced by state media on Sunday. Leader Kim Jong Un will present his foreign and domestic policies for the upcoming five years during the ruling Workers' Party congress.
The event follows a period of accelerated nuclear development and enhanced relations with Moscow due to the Ukraine war, intensifying tensions with the US and South Korea. Recent inspections of military sites by Kim underscore a strategic focus on bolstering military might, while maintaining economic fortitude through self-reliance.
Analysts suggest that strengthened alliances with Russia and China may also feature prominently at the congress, despite Kim's dismissive approach towards resuming dialogues with the US. Ties with Beijing, in particular, are speculated to boost North Korea's economic conditions, amid increasing arms exports to Russia.
