Lucknow University Opens Doors to Astrological Consultancy for Public

Lucknow University is set to extend its astrological consultancy services to the public from its campus-based Jyotish Paramarsh Kendra. The center aims to provide well-regulated astrological consultations, covering career planning, health, marriage, and finance, with structured procedures and fixed durations for each session. Sessions start at Rs 1,500, ensuring the practice remains formalized and documented.

This initiative is a departure from informal practices, offering services like horoscope matching, numerology, and palmistry, among others. Specialized consultations, such as tantra-mantra assessments and omens interpretation, are also available. The Kendra's approach includes affordable, itemized options, like a short horoscope in three days for Rs 500, and detailed consultations costing up to Rs 3,100.

Initially launched for university students and staff, the center will now welcome the general public, with staff and student family members enjoying discounts. Services adhere to university financial norms and require official receipts. Operational guidelines for appointments are to be released shortly, promising a seamless consultation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)