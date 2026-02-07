Left Menu

Lucknow University Opens Doors to Astrological Consultancy for Public

Lucknow University is introducing a range of structured astrological services at its Jyotish Paramarsh Kendra for public access. The initiative provides consultations on a variety of topics, ensuring proper documentation and procedures. Offerings include career, health, and marriage advice, along with horoscopes and Vastu consultancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:20 IST
Lucknow University Opens Doors to Astrological Consultancy for Public
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow University is set to extend its astrological consultancy services to the public from its campus-based Jyotish Paramarsh Kendra. The center aims to provide well-regulated astrological consultations, covering career planning, health, marriage, and finance, with structured procedures and fixed durations for each session. Sessions start at Rs 1,500, ensuring the practice remains formalized and documented.

This initiative is a departure from informal practices, offering services like horoscope matching, numerology, and palmistry, among others. Specialized consultations, such as tantra-mantra assessments and omens interpretation, are also available. The Kendra's approach includes affordable, itemized options, like a short horoscope in three days for Rs 500, and detailed consultations costing up to Rs 3,100.

Initially launched for university students and staff, the center will now welcome the general public, with staff and student family members enjoying discounts. Services adhere to university financial norms and require official receipts. Operational guidelines for appointments are to be released shortly, promising a seamless consultation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Merger to Combat 'Fake News'

Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Merger to Combat 'Fake News'

 Global
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu and Trump Tackle Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu and Trump Tackle Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global
3
Tragic Encounter: Tiger Attack in Narmadapuram

Tragic Encounter: Tiger Attack in Narmadapuram

 India
4
Saudi Arabia's Bold Investment Plans in Syria: A Boost for New Leadership

Saudi Arabia's Bold Investment Plans in Syria: A Boost for New Leadership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026