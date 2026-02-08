Left Menu

Rails Through Raj: Chronicles of Eastern India's Railroad Revolution

The Eastern Indian Railway (EIR), founded on June 1, 1845, marked a significant engineering achievement in India's colonial era. Despite bureaucratic delays and logistical challenges, the railway was completed in 1854, linking Howrah to Hooghly. This new book chronicles the EIR's tumultuous journey and its role in shaping India's railway history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:22 IST
Rails Through Raj: Chronicles of Eastern India's Railroad Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On August 15, 1854, a modest five-coach train embarked on its maiden voyage from Howrah to Hooghly, marking a monumental engineering feat for the Eastern Indian Railway (EIR). This inaugural journey was the dawn of railway expansion in eastern India, setting the stage for a network that would soon extend to Delhi by the 1860s.

A new book exploring the history of the EIR and its founding company sheds light on more than a century-old railroad saga. While the railway's initiation stoked public interest prior to its debut, it was fraught with setbacks caused by colonial bureaucracy and logistical hurdles, delaying its completion until the mid-1800s.

The book, authored by P K Mishra, offers detailed insights into the birth and growth of the EIR, interwoven with archival reports and testimonials. It underscores the pivotal role the railway played not only in transportation but also in capturing the public imagination, evidenced by the popular street ballads it inspired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
3
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global
4
Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026