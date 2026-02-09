Left Menu

City of Artesia Honors Sundeep Bhutoria for Cultural Contributions

Sundeep Bhutoria, a cultural activist and philanthropist, received a Certificate of Recognition from the City of Artesia, California, for his contributions to promoting Indian art and culture. The honor was presented at a special dinner during his visit to attend the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Sundeep Bhutoria, a revered cultural activist and philanthropist, was awarded a Certificate of Recognition by the City of Artesia, California, during a special dinner event. This accolade acknowledges his exceptional work in promoting Indian art and culture globally.

The presentation was made by Zeel Ahir, a Council Member of the City, in the presence of India's Consul General in Los Angeles, K J Srinivasa. The event was attended by members of the Indian diaspora and representatives from various California organizations.

The recognition highlights Bhutoria's tireless efforts in sustaining social initiatives and expanding India's cultural influence through the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, reinforcing the global significance of Indian cultural endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

