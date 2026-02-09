Left Menu

Cultural Bonds: China's Festive Celebration with ASEAN

In 2026, China's Spring Festival event at the ASEAN Headquarters in Jakarta marked the deepening relationship between China and ASEAN. The celebration featured cultural performances, technology exhibitions, and fostered global unity. The event also highlighted traditional arts, music, and cuisine, promoting cultural exchange.

Jakarta | Updated: 09-02-2026
  • Indonesia

JAKARTA, Feb. 6, 2026 / Xinhua-AsiaNet/ -- The 2026 Spring Festival at ASEAN Headquarters in Jakarta celebrated both cultural heritage and growing ties between China and ASEAN. This event marked 35 years of dialogue between the regions and underscored their commitment to cooperation.

Supported by the Permanent Mission of Malaysia to ASEAN and the ASEAN Secretariat, the festival featured performances showcasing Guangxi's cultural richness and innovative AI technology. The highlight was the 'Beauty of China: Guangxi's Zhuang Ethnic Charm' show, which integrated traditional arts with modern technology.

More than 250 attendees, including diplomats and media representatives from around the world, participated in the festivities. The event aimed to strengthen bonds through shared values of harmony and unity, promoting the Chinese Spring Festival as a global celebration.

