Harmony of Legends: Arijit Singh's Surprise Concert with Anoushka Shankar

In an unexpected musical collaboration, after announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh performed live with Anoushka Shankar and Bickram Ghosh at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The concert featured the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar's composition 'Maya bhora raati'.

Anoushka Shankar expressed her delight at bringing her father's rarely heard Bengali song to life with Arijit. She took to Instagram to share her feelings about the performance and praised Arijit's unique rendition.

Bickram Ghosh lauded Arijit Singh's humility and respect for musical seniors, while also highlighting Anoushka Shankar's talent as both a sitar player and composer. Arijit's participation signals his intent to move beyond commercial music in Mumbai.

