Left Menu

Harmony of Legends: Arijit Singh's Surprise Concert with Anoushka Shankar

Arijit Singh, after announcing his retirement from playback singing, joined forces with Anoushka Shankar and Bickram Ghosh for a surprise performance in Kolkata. They performed Pandit Ravi Shankar's 'Maya bhora raati'. This event highlighted Singh's respect for music veterans and a potential new artistic direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:04 IST
Harmony of Legends: Arijit Singh's Surprise Concert with Anoushka Shankar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected musical collaboration, after announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh performed live with Anoushka Shankar and Bickram Ghosh at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The concert featured the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar's composition 'Maya bhora raati'.

Anoushka Shankar expressed her delight at bringing her father's rarely heard Bengali song to life with Arijit. She took to Instagram to share her feelings about the performance and praised Arijit's unique rendition.

Bickram Ghosh lauded Arijit Singh's humility and respect for musical seniors, while also highlighting Anoushka Shankar's talent as both a sitar player and composer. Arijit's participation signals his intent to move beyond commercial music in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sentencing of Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sparks Global Outcry

Sentencing of Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sparks Global Outcry

 Global
2
Lamborghini Crash in Kanpur Sparks Calls for Justice and Political Criticism

Lamborghini Crash in Kanpur Sparks Calls for Justice and Political Criticism

 India
3
Outcry Over 20-Year Sentence for Hong Kong's Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Outcry Over 20-Year Sentence for Hong Kong's Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

 Global
4
Highway Hazard: Chemical Tanker Blaze Averted

Highway Hazard: Chemical Tanker Blaze Averted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026