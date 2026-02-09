Left Menu

Holistic Living Embraced at Earth One with Dr. Mickey Mehta

Earth One, a 50-acre gated community in Igatpuri Hills, partners with renowned holistic health guru Dr. Mickey Mehta as its Holistic Living Ambassador. Combining conscious living with wellness, community, and nature, Earth One represents a strategic investment in holistic living with excellent connectivity and a natural setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:24 IST
Earth One at Igatpuri Hills has announced a new collaboration with global holistic health expert Dr. Mickey Mehta, appointing him as the Holistic Living Ambassador for the development. The 50-acre project aims to merge conscious, community-focused living with Dr. Mehta's philosophy of holistic life, underscoring the vital role environment plays in health.

The project, developed by United Builders and Lalit Roongta Group, extends beyond traditional real estate to create a community rooted in wellness, nature, and an enduring design. Earth One's thoughtful planning and amenities position it as a premium investment destination in Igatpuri, leveraging its natural landscape and strategic location.

Dr. Mehta's involvement affirms Earth One's emphasis on holistic lifestyles. Situated between the Samruddhi Expressway and Ghoti–Sinnar National Highway, the development promises a unique balance of connectivity and nature, making it an ideal choice for those seeking transformative living experiences in Maharashtra's rapidly developing Igatpuri region.

