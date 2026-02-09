Left Menu

Coco Jones Stuns with Whitney Houston Tribute at 2026 Super Bowl

Coco Jones kicked off the 2026 Super Bowl with a powerful performance honoring Whitney Houston. The singer-songwriter delivered a soulful rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Levi's Stadium. The tribute echoed Houston's iconic 1991 performance, as Jones reflected on the honor of performing on such a significant stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:09 IST
Coco Jones Stuns with Whitney Houston Tribute at 2026 Super Bowl
Coco Jones (Photo: Instagram/ @cocojones). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Coco Jones captivated audiences at the 2026 Super Bowl with a stirring tribute to Whitney Houston. The singer-songwriter and actress performed 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' before the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks faced off at Levi's Stadium, as reported by E! News.

Jones, known for her role in 'Bel-Air,' mirrored Houston's 1991 Super Bowl performance with her attire, wearing a white zip-up jacket featuring a red stripe and a high-low skirt with a peplum addition. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she expressed excitement about the similarities and credited hip-hop and fashion icon Karl for the design.

Discussing the performance, Jones reflected on the hope embodied in the song and the honor of performing at the Super Bowl. She conveyed gratitude for being chosen to follow in the footsteps of great performers, focusing on the privilege and responsibility of the opportunity, as covered by E! News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Reinforces Citizenship Rules with Stricter Policies

Sweden Reinforces Citizenship Rules with Stricter Policies

 Sweden
2
Controversial Video Sparks Tensions: Owaisi vs. Sarma

Controversial Video Sparks Tensions: Owaisi vs. Sarma

 India
3
Uganda's Political Turmoil: Tensions Surrounding Opposition Leader Bobi Wine

Uganda's Political Turmoil: Tensions Surrounding Opposition Leader Bobi Wine

 Kenya
4
Institute Bridges Innovation with Manufacturing at Ahmedabad University

Institute Bridges Innovation with Manufacturing at Ahmedabad University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026