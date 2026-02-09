Coco Jones Stuns with Whitney Houston Tribute at 2026 Super Bowl

Coco Jones captivated audiences at the 2026 Super Bowl with a stirring tribute to Whitney Houston. The singer-songwriter and actress performed 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' before the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks faced off at Levi's Stadium, as reported by E! News.

Jones, known for her role in 'Bel-Air,' mirrored Houston's 1991 Super Bowl performance with her attire, wearing a white zip-up jacket featuring a red stripe and a high-low skirt with a peplum addition. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she expressed excitement about the similarities and credited hip-hop and fashion icon Karl for the design.

Discussing the performance, Jones reflected on the hope embodied in the song and the honor of performing at the Super Bowl. She conveyed gratitude for being chosen to follow in the footsteps of great performers, focusing on the privilege and responsibility of the opportunity, as covered by E! News.

