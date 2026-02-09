Controversy and Chaos: The Unpublished Book Leak
The Delhi Police have filed an FIR regarding the unauthorized circulation of an unpublished book by former Army Chief Gen M M Naravane. The book, 'Four Stars of Destiny', is allegedly being shared online without the required clearance. This incident has sparked political uproar and disruptions in Parliament.
The Delhi Police have lodged a first information report (FIR) in response to the alleged leak of an unpublished book by former Army Chief Gen M M Naravane. An official statement revealed that the book, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny', has been circulating on social media platforms without the necessary clearance from authorities.
The investigation, spearheaded by the Special Cell, aims to identify the source of this breach. The unfinished work was reportedly prepared by Penguin Random House India and surfaced across various websites. Disturbingly, some online marketplaces have even displayed the book cover, suggesting its availability.
The controversy has grown politically charged, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly showing a copy inside the Parliament complex. The incident has led to heated debates, resulting in the suspension of eight Members of Parliament and interruptions to the Lok Sabha's Budget session proceedings.
