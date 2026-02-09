Court Drama Unfolds: Case Against Censor Board To Be Withdrawn

The much-anticipated courtroom saga surrounding the film 'Jananayagan' has taken a new turn. Producers have announced intentions to pull back their legal battle against the Censor Board.

In a recent development, Vijayan Subramanian, representing KVN Productions, dispatched a letter to the Madras High Court Registry. The letter formally requested the withdrawal of the case.

The court has slated February 10, 2026, as the date when Justice PT Asha will oversee the procedural withdrawal, marking a significant shift in the ongoing dispute.