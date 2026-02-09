Vasantotsav 2026: Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi Colleges

Colleges in Delhi are preparing to host a series of devotional music programs as part of 'Vasantotsav 2026' celebrations. The government is set to organize 'Bhajan Clubbing' events across several Delhi University campuses between February 10 and 19.

Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra stated that this initiative aims to connect young people with India's rich cultural and spiritual traditions. By presenting devotional practices like bhajan and kirtan in a modern, resonant format, the program hopes to engage youth who have shown renewed interest in these traditions.

The 'Bhajan Clubbing' series will debut on February 10 at Ramjas College. Various performances by bands such as Leela Band, Raghav Raja, Sadho Band, Rahasya Band, and Keshavam, among others, are scheduled across the city, concluding with a performance by SAM Band at Shivaji College on February 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)