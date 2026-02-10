Left Menu

Govinda Addresses Controversy: Dismisses Affair Allegations with Grace

Veteran actor Govinda has firmly denied allegations of an extramarital affair, emphasizing his professional ethics and gratitude towards his colleagues. In a candid discussion, he reflected on his dedication to his craft and shared personal wisdom imparted by his mother, all while acknowledging his family's support.

Actor Govinda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, seasoned Bollywood actor Govinda has addressed and refuted claims about an alleged extramarital affair following comments by his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Speaking to ANI, he expressed his longstanding commitment to his craft and exemplified his professional conduct within the film industry.

Govinda remarked, 'Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar,' acknowledging the recurring nature of such allegations throughout his career. He indicated that the current rumor stems from his 'childhood love.' The actor also highlighted his unblemished rapport with fellow industry stalwarts and female colleagues, stating: 'I have never misbehaved with any heroine.'

Reflecting on life lessons from his mother, Govinda relayed her wisdom, advising him to prioritize broader societal regard over familial opinions. He expressed his respect for his colleagues, saying he owes his career to their support. Govinda and his wife Sunita, proud parents to two children, remain united despite the ongoing speculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

