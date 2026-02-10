Left Menu

Transparency Revolution: How Cookme is Redefining Spice Quality

Cookme, a prominent Indian spice brand with a rich history, is revolutionizing the industry by introducing transparency in spice quality through its new Smart Pack. With an embedded QR code, the pack provides consumers direct access to batch-specific lab reports, ensuring more informed and confident food choices.

Updated: 10-02-2026 14:33 IST
  • India

In a landscape where brand loyalty and aroma often dictated consumer choices, India's spice market is now being reshaped by demands for transparency. Amidst growing awareness and scrutinized food narratives, traditional spice retailer Cookme is leading the charge to inject clarity into the industry.

Cookme, a legacy brand with roots stretching back to 1846, is transforming how spice quality is evaluated with its innovative Smart Pack. This pioneering approach includes a QR code on its packaging, granting consumers immediate access to detailed, batch-specific laboratory results and explanations of what each test signifies.

This transparency initiative underscores a larger marketplace shift towards visible and verified quality. As Gen Z and urban consumers grow increasingly mindful, Cookme's strategy sets a new benchmark for accountability in India's culinary sector, emphasizing informed choice and continual innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

