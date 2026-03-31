States Enforce Stricter Penalties in Jal Jeevan Mission for Quality Control

Six Indian states have taken decisive action against financial discrepancies and substandard project execution within the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission, the government revealed in the Rajya Sabha.

With Gujarat imposing over Rs 120 crore in penalties, it leads the charge among states such as Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Recovery strategies like liquidated damages and forfeiture of earnest money deposits further exemplify the initiative's stringent measures.

Over 18,000 complaints have prompted investigations, resulting in punitive action against contractors and officials. This initiative underscores a collaborative effort between state and central bodies for improved drinking water accessibility.