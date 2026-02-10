Visionary Action at UK Parliament: A Focus on Ending Childhood Blindness
Dr Digvijay Singh spoke at the UK House of Lords event focusing on eradicating childhood blindness. Global leaders and healthcare pioneers emphasized the importance of advancing child eye health. Singh highlighted that most childhood blindness is preventable, advocating for increased awareness and access to pediatric eye care.
Dr Digvijay Singh, Director of Noble Eye Care in Gurugram, was a special invitee at the UK House of Lords to discuss efforts in eradicating childhood blindness. The event was part of the International Day for a World Without Childhood Blindness, held on January 31, 2026.
The meeting, chaired by Lord Rami Ranger, brought together global leaders, healthcare innovators, and philanthropists committed to prioritizing child eye health. Lord Ranger emphasized the UK Parliament's commitment to combining tradition and global responsibility for child healthcare initiatives.
Dr Singh highlighted the impact of childhood blindness, noting its high prevalence in Africa and Asia, including India. He urged collective action across governments and civil society to tackle preventable causes such as vitamin A deficiency and congenital cataracts. The event concluded with a media interaction and networking over high tea, honoring significant contributors to the cause.
