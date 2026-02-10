Monks Walk for Peace: A Spiritual Journey That Unites America

A group of Buddhist monks has completed a remarkable 15-week journey on foot from Texas to Washington, D.C., advocating for peace and mindfulness. Their trek, which featured the monks in saffron robes walking single file, captivated audiences nationwide and became a social media sensation.

The monks, accompanied by their rescue dog Aloka, crossed into the District of Columbia, bringing their message of peace as a welcome respite from current political tensions. Along their route, they inspired diverse American communities to embrace mindfulness and compassion.

Led by Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the monks emphasize that their walk is a spiritual offering, not a political movement. As they conclude their journey, they hope to leave a lasting impact on those they've met, encouraging peace and mindful actions in everyday life.

(With inputs from agencies.)