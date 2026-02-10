Left Menu

Ireland Sets Precedent with Permanent Basic Income Scheme for Artists

Ireland has introduced a permanent basic income scheme for artists, providing 325 euros weekly to 2,000 creatives. The initiative, a global first, followed a successful trial aiding artists post-COVID-19. It's projected to reduce financial strain and increase productivity, distinguishing Ireland as a leader in valuing cultural contributions.

Ireland has launched an unprecedented initiative, introducing a permanent basic income scheme for artists, marking a significant cultural investment. The program will provide 325 euros weekly to 2,000 creatives, as announced by Culture Minister Patrick O'Donovan.

Initially trialed in 2022 to help artists rebound from COVID-19 impacts, this initiative positions Ireland as a world leader in cultural support. O'Donovan highlighted the scheme's potential to redefine how countries value creativity. It was introduced at Dublin's Bewley's Cafe, a hub for cultural engagement.

Following a successful trial with over 8,000 applicants, the scheme demonstrated significant benefits, including reduced financial stress and improved artist productivity. A government cost-benefit analysis showed the program as financially beneficial, as it also decreased dependency on other social welfare payments.

