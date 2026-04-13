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Nigeria Seeks Global Financial Support Amid Surge in Fuel Costs

Nigeria is seeking stronger international financial support at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings as rising fuel costs, exacerbated by the Iran conflict, strain domestic economic reforms. Finance Minister Wale Edun highlights inflationary pressures and plans to push for fairer global financial conditions. Nigeria's fuel prices have risen sharply, impacting households and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:08 IST
Nigeria Seeks Global Financial Support Amid Surge in Fuel Costs
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At the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings this week, Nigeria aims to secure stronger international financial support as the conflict in Iran drives up domestic fuel costs, complicating ongoing economic reforms. Finance Minister Wale Edun emphasized the challenge these rising costs present, resulting in inflationary pressures and increased household expenses.

The conflict-induced surge has pushed petrol prices over 50% higher and diesel even more, impacting ordinary citizens and businesses. These changes threaten to derail pivotal economic reforms initiated in 2023 by President Bola Tinubu, including eliminating costly subsidies and restructuring the tax system.

Edun, also chair of the G24 group of developing nations, will advocate for lower borrowing costs, fairer global financial conditions, and increased support for reforming countries. Despite inflation easing to 15.06%, it remains high, with a renewed focus on attracting private investment, job creation, and shielding vulnerable households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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