Ukraine Pushes for EU Financial Support Amid Regional Concerns
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha engaged in talks with EU's policy chief, Kaja Kallas, focusing on the urgent need to unlock a €90 billion loan. They also debated the impact of Hungarian elections on Europe and delved into the broader European agenda and Middle East issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:11 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, on Tuesday discussed unlocking a crucial €90 billion loan with the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.
The virtual meeting addressed the implications of Hungary's recent elections on European cohesion and security.
Additionally, other significant themes included the European agenda and intricate Middle Eastern regional dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Ukraine
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- Andrii Sybiha
- Kaja Kallas
- Hungary
- elections
- European Union
- foreign policy
- Middle East
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