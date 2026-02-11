In a bold move, King Charles III is confronting the scandal linked to his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's association with Jeffrey Epstein. After stripping him of royal titles and urging him to vacate a royal estate, the king has expressed his readiness to cooperate with police investigations.

The controversy intensified after the US Justice Department revealed detailed documents about Mountbatten-Windsor's interactions with Epstein. The king's actions are posited as a response to mounting public demand for accountability and transparency, with Buckingham Palace indicating support for any necessary legal inquiries.

The royal family's efforts to distance itself from the scandal while maintaining public support are under intense scrutiny. As the developments unfold, King Charles III's stance might generate more media attention but aims at aligning the monarchy with modern ethical standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)